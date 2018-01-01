

Death Toll Climbs as Intense Bombings Batter Syria’s Eastern Ghouta



DOUMA, Syria – Two babies wrapped in cloth and laid out next to each other on a blood-caked hospital floor were some of the latest innocent victims caught up in a brutal bombing campaign on a rebel-held Damascus suburb, where an estimated 350 people have been killed since the weekend.



Airstrikes and artillery fire on Eastern Ghouta carried out by forces loyal to the Syrian regime have barely paused and drastically intensified at the beginning of the week, claiming the lives of 110 civilians on Monday alone, according to the Syrian Observatory For Human Rights, a United Kingdom-based war monitor, and the volunteer search-and-rescue group the White Helmets.



An epa photographer who documented harrowing scenes in a makeshift field hospital in Douma, one of the population hubs of the Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of Damascus, reported that 25 people had been killed there on Thursday, although the death toll was expected to rise further over the course of the day.



The rebel-held region, mere kilometers from the capital, has been under siege since 2013.



Russia, which backs Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war, blamed the situation in Eastern Ghouta on those who supported “terrorists,” a term commonly used by both Moscow and Damascus to refer to opposition forces.



The SOHR said some 76 minors had been killed in the violence since Sunday and over 1,000 were injured.



