Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Mexico’s America Blows Out Costa Rica’s Saprissa in Concacaf Action

SAN JOSE – Mexico’s America blew out Costa Rica’s Saprissa 5-1 in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League.

Paraguayan Cecilio Dominguez and Colombian Mateus Uribe were the stars for America, each scoring two goals in Wednesday night’s match, while Ecuadorian Renato Ibarra added a score for the Mexican club.

America got off to a solid start, playing with intensity and dominating the pitch.

Dominguez put America on the scoreboard in the second minute of the match at a packed Ricardo Saprissa Stadium.

Saprissa was unable to get anything going against America coach Miguel Herrera’s club, which threw its entire arsenal at the Costa Rican team.

Uribe nailed his first goal in the 34th minute and Dominguez added his second goal in the 44th minute for America.

The Mexican team was not done, with Ibarra making it 4-0 on a goal in the 58th minute.

Saprissa’s Ariel Rodriguez finally put the home team on the scoreboard in the 73rd minute, only to have Uribe nail his second goal of the match six minutes later.

The teams will play the second leg of the series on Feb. 28 at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium.
 

