 
Caracas,
Friday
February 23,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  Sports

Schwartzman, Jarry Advance to Quarters of Rain-Marred Rio Open

RIO DE JANEIRO – Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman and Chile’s Nicolas Jarry managed to secure berths in the quarterfinals before the rains came at the Rio Open, but two other second-round matches were postponed until Thursday.

The 23rd-ranked Schwartzman defeated countryman Federico Delbonis for the second straight year at this Brazilian clay-court event, this time winning by a more convincing score line of 6-2, 6-3. The 1.7-meter (5-foot-7) Argentine also won last year by a slimmer 6-4, 7-6 (1) margin.

Delbonis had a nightmarish day in the serving department Wednesday against his steady and speedy opponent, getting broken six times, putting only 48 percent of his first serves in play and winning just 39 percent of his overall service points.

Next up for the sixth-seeded Schwartzman in Friday’s quarterfinals will be the winner of the match between Croatian top seed and world No. 3 Marin Cilic and mercurial Frenchman Gael Monfils.

That match was to have been concluded on Wednesday, but rain forced the players to abandon the court with Monfils leading 6-3, 6-6 (7-7).

The only other second-round match completed Wednesday was Jarry’s 7-5, 6-3 upset of Spanish fourth seed and world No. 19 Albert Ramos-Viñolas.

Jarry will face off in the quarterfinals against either Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas or Portugal’s Gastao Elias, who had been scheduled to play their second-round match on Wednesday but instead will square off on Thursday.
 

