

Alvaro Arbeloa Thinks Bale Should Stay at Real Madrid



MADRID – Retired Real Madrid Spanish defender Alvaro Arbeloa said on Thursday that he would keep forward Gareth Bale at Santiago Bernabeu stadium if he were in charge, amid speculation on the Welshman’s future.



Injuries marred Bale’s spell with Madrid, prompting reports he may make a move back to the Premier League either to his former club Tottenham Hotspur or to Manchester United.



“I would not sell Gareth Bale. I do not think he is out of favor or that he has been in a bad form,” Arbeloa said at a commercial event featuring online social media use.



“If I were (coach Zinedine) Zidane ... I would take good care of Bale so that he can perform well at the end of the season,” he added.



Arbeloa downplayed the recent Real Madrid controversy after Dani Ceballos played for just 28 seconds in Real Madrid’s 3-1 win over Leganes in a La Liga match on Wednesday.



“To be brought in to help your team in any way is never humiliating for a soccer player,” Arbeloa insisted.



