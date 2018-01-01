 
Caracas,
Friday
February 23,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Kerber Stuns Pliskova, Reaches Dubai Semifinals

DUBAI – Germany’s Angelique Kerber on Thursday defeated Karolína Pliskova of the Republic Czech 6-4, 6-3 to book a place in the semifinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, a hard-court WTA event in the United Arab Emirates.

The sixth-seed Kerber did not face any break points during the clash of former world No. 1s that lasted one hour and 14 minutes.

One serve break in each set was all Kerber needed to earn her seventh win over Pliskova, seeded No. 3, in ten career matches between the two tennis stars.

The 2018 Sydney International champion Kerber is set to play against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, who defeated Japanese wildcard Naomi Osaka 6-2, 6-4.

In the other quarterfinals matches, Russian Daria Kasatkina is to play against her countrywoman Elena Vesnina, while Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza, the second seed, will take on French Caroline Garcia.
 

