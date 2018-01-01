

Villarreal’s Semedo Jailed without Bail for Attempted Murder



VALENCIA, Spain – A Spanish court sent Villarreal’s Portuguese defender Ruben Semedo to jail without bail after being questioned on Thursday.



The judge charged Semedo with attempted murder, illegal detention, illegal possession and carrying of firearms and violent robbery, Valencia’s High Court of Justice announced.



After questioning Semedo, the judge decided to put Semedo in provisional detention with no bail.



Semedo was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly detaining, with other two people, a person with a gun on Feb. 11 as well as taking the detained person’s apartment keys to steal money and valuable items.



Villarreal said on Tuesday that it will conduct its own investigation into events leading up to the arrest of the player.



The Portuguese player arrived at Villarreal last summer, but since then has suffered several injuries and participated in only a few matches with the club.



Semedo was involved in a pair of incidents last fall, including one where he was taken into custody after allegedly threatening a night-club employee with a gun.



