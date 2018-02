Hungary Debuts with Gold Medal Win in Menís 5000m Relay



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea Ė Hungary earned on Thursday its first-ever menís short track speed skating 5000-meter relay medal prevailing over China and Canada at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.



The Hungarian team, which included two brothers of a Chinese father and a Hungarian mother, set an Olympic record time of 6:31.971.



Only the difference of 0.064 seconds resulted in China gaining the silver medal instead of the gold, while Canada finished 0.311 seconds later and took the bronze.