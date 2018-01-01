

Vasco da Gama Beats Wilstermann, Advances in Copa Libertadores



LA PAZ – Brazil’s Vasco da Gama defeated Bolivia’s Jorge Wilstermann 4-0 to advance to Group 5 of the Copa Libertadores, South America’s premier club soccer competition.



Vasco da Gama’s win on Wednesday night tied the teams in the third phase of the series, forcing a tiebreaker on penalty kicks that turned the Brazilian club’s goalkeeper, Martin Silva, into a hero for his spectacular play.



Silva stopped three shots by Wilstermann at point-blank range, helping his team advance.



Wilstermann took an early lead but was unable to pull of the upset over Vasco da Gama.



Coach Ze Ricardo’s Vasco da Gama squad joins Brazil’s Cruzeiro, Chile’s Universidad and Argentina’s Racing Club in Group 5 of the Copa Libertadores.



