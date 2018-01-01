 
  Sports

China’s Wu Wins Gold in Men’s 500m Short Track, Shatters Record

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – China’s Wu Dajing on Thursday won the gold medal in the men’s 500m short track speed skating competition at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea while setting a new record time.

Wu covered the 500 meters in 39.584 seconds, improving on the previous world record of 39.937 seconds, obtained by the United States’ John Robert “JR” Celski in 2012.

South Korea’s Hwang Daeheon won the silver with a time of 39.854 seconds and his compatriot Lim Hyojun got the bronze with a time of 39.919 seconds.
 

