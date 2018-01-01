

Brazil’s Gremio Beats Argentina’s Independiente, Takes Recopa Sudamericana



PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil – Brazil’s Gremio, the defending Copa Libertadores champion, defeated Argentina’s Independiente, the South American champion, 5-4 on penalty kicks to take the Recopa Sudamericana.



Gremio, which also won the Recopa in 1996, struggled to score during the match Wednesday night at home at Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre.



Gremio’s penalty kicks were scored by Maicon, Cicero, Jael, Everton and Luan, while Fernando Gaibor, Maximiliano Meza, Nicolas Domingo and Silvio Romero nailed penalty kicks for Independiente.



Martin Benitez blew his penalty kick, giving Gremio the win over its Argentine rival.



