

Netherlands’ Schulting Wins Gold in Women’s 1,000m Short Track



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Netherlands’ Suzanne Schulting won on Thursday the gold medal in the ladies’ 1,000-meter short track speed skating competition at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.



With a time of one minute and 29.778 seconds, Schulting, 20, won her first individual victory at an Olympic event.



She was also part of the Dutch team that won the bronze on Tuesday in the ladies’ 3,000m short track relay.



Canada’s Kim Boutin, a triple Olympic medalist so far in the PyeongChang Games, took the silver medal with a time of one minute and 29.956 seconds, while Italy’s Arianna Fontana got the bronze for a time of one minute and 30.656 seconds.



