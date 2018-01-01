 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Belarus Takes Second Gold in PyeongChang in Women’s Biathlon Event

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Belarus on Thursday took its second gold medal of the Winter Olympic Games after its women’s biathlon team won the 4x6 relay event in PyeongChang.

The victory was the country’s greatest achievement since Hanna Huskova won the gold for Belarus in aerials of the freestyle skiing event six days ago.

Nadezhda Skardino, Iryna Kryuko, Dzinara Alimbekava and Darya Domracheva dominated the 4x6-km event on Thursday with a 10.7 second advantage over the Swedish quartet.

The Belarusian medal count stood at three medals after Domracheva claimed the silver in the 12.5-km mass start.

The Swedish team, made up of Linn Persson, Mona Brorsson, Anna Magnusson and Hannah Oeberg, took the silver on Thursday, while the French team comprising Anais Chevalier, Marie Dorin Habert, Justine Braisaz and Anais Bescond, took bronze.
 

