

Germany Wins Team Gold in Nordic Combined of Winter Olympics



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – The German team won the gold in the men’s Nordic combined large hill event on Thursday at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.



After medals in individual events were snapped up by Eric Frenzel, Fabian Riessle and Johannes Rydzek, Germany consolidated its position in the team events and has now clinched the three gold medals on offer in the Nordic combined.



The German team on Thursday, which also included Vinzenz Geiger, was placed behind Austria after the ski jumping stage; however, it gained the lead in the 4x5-kilometer cross-country relay and finished 52.7 seconds ahead of Norway, which came second.



Jan Schmid, Espen Andersen, Jarl Magnus Riiber and Joergen Graabak claimed silver for Norway, while the Austrian team of Wilhelm Denifl, Lukas Klapfer, Bernhard Gruber and Mario Seidl walked away with bronze.



