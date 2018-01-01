 
Caracas,
Friday
February 23,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Germany Wins Team Gold in Nordic Combined of Winter Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – The German team won the gold in the men’s Nordic combined large hill event on Thursday at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

After medals in individual events were snapped up by Eric Frenzel, Fabian Riessle and Johannes Rydzek, Germany consolidated its position in the team events and has now clinched the three gold medals on offer in the Nordic combined.

The German team on Thursday, which also included Vinzenz Geiger, was placed behind Austria after the ski jumping stage; however, it gained the lead in the 4x5-kilometer cross-country relay and finished 52.7 seconds ahead of Norway, which came second.

Jan Schmid, Espen Andersen, Jarl Magnus Riiber and Joergen Graabak claimed silver for Norway, while the Austrian team of Wilhelm Denifl, Lukas Klapfer, Bernhard Gruber and Mario Seidl walked away with bronze.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved