 
Caracas,
Friday
February 23,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Art Installation Depicting Plight of Refugees to Be Shown at UK Cathedral

CANTERBURY, United Kingdom – A British artist was on Thursday putting the finishing touches to an installation made up of hundreds of items of discarded clothing that belonged to refugees ahead of its unveiling at a cathedral in southeastern England.

Visitors to Canterbury Cathedral would from Friday be able to marvel at the artwork entitled “Suspended” by Arabella Dorman, fashioned from clothes mostly recovered from beaches on the Greek island of Lesbos and makeshift refugee camps in the northern French port city of Calais, according to a statement on the cathedral’s website.

“My interest lies in the men, women and children behind the headlines, the individual stories behind the politics,” said Dorman. “I attempt to illuminate and to reveal the human face of conflict.”

Epa images showed the artist perched atop a stepladder as she made adjustments to her piece.

The bundle of clothes hangs about 3 meters (9.8 feet) above the ground and is illuminated from the center.

“As the installation brightens, it represents the light of hope by which a refugee is carried forwards,” said a statement. “As it dims, it seeks to remind the viewer that refugees may be left unseen and in darkness if their situation is forgotten.”

The piece, which was exhibited at Saint James’s Church in London’s Piccadilly at the end of 2017, was declared the “most talked about contemporary artwork” by the New York Times in an article published on Dec. 22, the statement pointed out.

“Suspended” will be on display in Canterbury between Feb. 23 and May 16.

According to the latest data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, 9,701 people have arrived to Greece, Italy and Spain so far this year, while 382 were declared either dead or missing.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved