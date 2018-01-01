

Less EU Citizens Moving to UK to Look for Work, Official Data Shows



LONDON – Net migration to the United Kingdom from other countries in the European Union has fallen over the last year, according to a report released on Thursday by the UK’s Office for National Statistics.



The findings showed that there were fewer EU citizens moving to the UK and more were leaving, putting net migration at about 90,000, the first time since 2013 that the figure dipped below the 100,000-mark.



“Looking at the underlying numbers we can see that EU net migration has fallen as fewer EU citizens are arriving, especially those coming to look for work in the UK, and the number leaving has risen,” said head of international migration statistics Nicola White.



“It has now returned to the level seen in 2012,” she added.



The figures also showed there were fewer EU citizens moving to the UK for work, 58,000 less than the previous year.



Overall net migration to the UK, that is people who came from other EU countries and beyond, was at 244,000, still higher than the target of 100,000 set by the UK’s Conservative government.



The figures represented the second batch released after the UK electorate voted in favor of leaving the EU in June 23, 2016.



“Brexit could well be a factor in people’s decision to move to or from the UK, but people’s decision to migrate is complicated and can be influenced by lots of different reasons,” said White.



