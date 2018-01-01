 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Indian Army Killed 16 Civilians Along Border in 2018, Pakistan Claims

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan accused India on Thursday of being responsible for the death of 16 civilians, who have been killed along the border between the two countries in 2018, including the latest casualty in the last few hours following another ceasefire violation.

Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned the Indian ambassador in Islamabad, J.P. Singh, and conveyed to him Pakistan’s condemnation of the ceasefire violations, according to a statement by the Pakistani government.

“The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The alleged gunfire by Indian troops on Thursday caused the death of a civilian in the Rawalakot/Satwal Sector, near the border dividing the parts of Kashmir controlled by Pakistan and India, taking the total number of people killed along the border to 16, according to the statement.

These casualties were caused after 391 ceasefire violations in 2018.

According to Islamabad, India also violated the ceasefire on more than 1,900 occasions in 2017, killing 52 civilians, the greatest number since a 2003 ceasefire agreement.

Faisal urged India to respect the 2003 ceasefire agreement, investigate the incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the Line of Control.

On Jan. 19, India accused Pakistan of violating the ceasefire on 100 occasions since the start of 2018.

Both countries are in a sovereignty dispute over the region of Kashmir, one of the most militarized regions in the world, since the partition of the subcontinent following independence from British rule in 1947, and have fought two wars and many minor conflicts over it.
 

