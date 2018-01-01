

China Hopes Inter-Korean Talks Will Continue after PyeongChang



BEIJING – The recent thaw in inter-Korean relations, the high point of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games, should continue even after the games are over, China’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday.



The ministry added that going forward the two Koreas should also involve the United States in the talks.



“North Korea and South Korea have conducted a series of interactions and we hope this momentum continues,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a press conference.



China also hoped that the inter-Korean dialogue will lead to talks between North Korea and the US, and open the door to further talks on denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.



The spokesperson was also asked about an alleged cargo transfer between a Chinese and a North Korean ship, in violation of United Nations sanctions which were imposed on the Kim Jong-un regime for its repeated nuclear and ballistic missile tests.



Geng did not deny the Japanese Government’s allegation, and said China will conduct an investigation into the incident.



