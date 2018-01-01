 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Landslide in Java Leaves 5 Dead and 15 Missing

JAKARTA – At least five people were killed and 15 others reported missing after a landslide hit on Thursday a terraced slope of a rice field on the Indonesian island of Java as search and rescue efforts for survivors were underway, official sources reported.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Authority, said on Twitter that five people were killed and 14 others injured while 15 people were reported missing.

The injured were subsequently transferred to nearby medical centers, the National Disaster Management Authority said in a statement.

The landslide shocked farmers who were working in the affected rice fields early in the morning in the district of Brebes, Central Java.

The authorities pointed to heavy rains in the region in recent days as a cause of the incident and warned of other possible landslides in the near future.

Floods and landslides hit Indonesia every year during the rainy season between December and February.
 

