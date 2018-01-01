 
Caracas,
Friday
February 23,2018
 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

German Chancellor Calls for European Answers to Challenges Facing EU

BERLIN – German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Thursday for further integration within the European Union in order for progress on security and migration politics to be made.

Merkel made her comments during a speech in the German parliament (Bundestag) in Berlin.

“We need more than ever European answers to the pressing questions of our time,” said the chancellor.

Merkel considered that Germany would only do well in the long term if Europe did so, too.

She said the continent’s resurgence was a priority for the new government of Germany.

She underscored the areas where European integration should be advanced, in her view, including migration politics, the economy, foreign policy and security.

The chancellor said Berlin wanted to see the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the EU as “an opportunity” to review EU finances and channel funds toward the main priorities.

She vowed to fight against the causes of migration by supporting countries of origin so that they were able to offer jobs and financial aid to their populations.

Merkel acknowledged there would be radical changes within the bloc in 2019, such as the UK leaving the EU, the election of a new European Parliament and Commission, and the end of Donald Tusk’s mandate as president of the European Council.
 

