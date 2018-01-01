 
Caracas,
Friday
February 23,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Japan Detected 669 Cases of Money Laundering via Cryptocurrencies in 2017

TOKYO – Japan’s digital currency exchanges detected 669 cases of money laundering via cryptocurrencies between April-December 2017, according to a report by the Japanese police released on Thursday.

This is the first time that a crime of this nature has been included in the annual report of the Japan Financial Intelligence Center – the police agency overseeing the country’s anti-laundering efforts – and follows the enactment of a new law authorizing the use of digital currency as a method of payment.

The new regulation also obliges cryptocurrency exchanges to inform the authorities of transactions, suspected to be linked with money laundering.

Such transactions accounted for 0.2 percent of more than 400,000 money-laundering cases registered in 2017.

Japan is the second-largest Bitcoin trading nation based on volume and has 16 cryptocurrency exchanges that are currently licensed by Japan’s Financial Services Agency and another 16 awaiting approval.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved