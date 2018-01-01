 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

USA Wins Women’s Ice Hockey Gold Medal after Beating Canada on Penalties

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – The USA won gold in the women’s ice hockey final with a victory over Canada after a sudden death penalty shootout on Thursday at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Having ended regulation on level terms at 2-2, the teams began overtime in 4-on-4.

Despite the extra space this created, neither team was able to clinch the winner during OT.

The hero for the USA was goaltender Maddie Rooney after she saved four shots during the shootout. She was just 7 months old the last time the USA won an ice hockey gold medal at the Olympics.

Team USA had equalized late in the third period after Monique Lamoureux capitalized on a Canadian change over which left her 2-1 with goaltender Shannon Szabados.

The USA had opened the scoring in the first period on a power play through Hillary Knight, but let Canada back into the game shortly after the second period had restarted, Haley Irwin scoring off a tipped shot from Turnbull.

The Canadians went ahead midway through the second period as the Americans failed to extend, squandering several power play opportunities before Marie-Philip Poulin scored the go-ahead goal.

The loss means Canada failed to become the first ever country to win five consecutive ice hockey gold medals.

They had won the previous four women’s Olympic ice hockey finals, including the last two against the USA.
 

