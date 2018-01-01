

North Korea to Send High Level Delegation for PyeongChang Closing



SEOUL – North Korea will send a high level delegation to the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea, Seoul announced on Thursday.



Pyongyang’s delegation, which will be on a three-day visit to the South, will be led by Vice Chairman of the central committee of the Workers’ Party, and also includes Ri Son-gwon, who is in-charge of the agency for inter-Korean relations.



“We expect the high-level delegation’s participation in the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics to help advance the process of peace on the Korean Peninsula, including improving inter-Korean relations and denuclearization,” South Korea’s Unification Ministry said in a statement.



A spokesperson from the South Korean presidential office said that President Moon Jae-in is likely to meet with the delegation during the ceremony, reported Yonhap agency.



The eight-member committee will attend the closing ceremony on Sunday at the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium.



Another senior level delegation had attended the inauguration of the games on Feb. 9, following a thaw in ties between the two countries that have been technically at war for 65 years.



The previous delegation was led by Kim Yo-jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister, which was the first trip by a member of the Kim dynasty to South Korea and was a significant step toward improving ties between the two Koreas, following repeated weapons tests by North Korea over the last one year.



The closing ceremony will also be attended by Ivanka Trump, American President Donald Trump’s daughter, who will reach Seoul on Feb. 23.



