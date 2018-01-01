HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Gisin Wins Gold in Women’s Downhill Combined as Vonn Skis Off



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Switzerland’s Michelle Gisin won the gold medal on Thursday in the women’s alpine combined slalom at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea, as USA’s Lindey Vonn failed to finish in what was her final appearance on the Olympic stage.



Having led the field after the downhill first run, she skied off in the slalom portion of the event, allowing Gisin to take gold.



The Swiss’s consistency was the deciding factor, as she had been in third after the downhill leg and only posted the fourth best time after the slalom, for a combined time of 2:20.90.



USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin, who had been down in sixth after the first session, stormed back into contention with the third best time in the second run for a total of 2:21.87.



Wendy Holdener of Switzerland made a remarkable comeback, placing first in the slalom after having been down in 10th following the downhill to take the bronze medal.



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Switzerland’s Michelle Gisin won the gold medal on Thursday in the women’s alpine combined slalom at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea, as USA’s Lindey Vonn failed to finish in what was her final appearance on the Olympic stage.Having led the field after the downhill first run, she skied off in the slalom portion of the event, allowing Gisin to take gold.The Swiss’s consistency was the deciding factor, as she had been in third after the downhill leg and only posted the fourth best time after the slalom, for a combined time of 2:20.90.USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin, who had been down in sixth after the first session, stormed back into contention with the third best time in the second run for a total of 2:21.87.Wendy Holdener of Switzerland made a remarkable comeback, placing first in the slalom after having been down in 10th following the downhill to take the bronze medal. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

