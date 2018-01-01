 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Sweden’s Andre Myhrer Wins Gold in Men’s Slalom

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Andre Myhrer became the first Swedish men’s alpine skiing slalom champion in 38 years on Thursday after he won the gold medal at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The 35-year-old skier seized on the opportunities handed to him after pre-race favorite Marcel Hirscher of Austria was eliminated during the first run, while Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen, who had led the field, did not finish his second run.

Myhrer, who had been in second place after the first session with a time of 47.93, completed Run 2 in 51.06, for a combined time of 1:38.99.

Ramon Zenhaeusern of Switzerland followed 0.34 seconds behind Myhrer in second to win silver, while Michael Matt of Austria (1:39.66) took the bronze medal after placing third.

The win is Myhrer’s first of his Olympic career, with his previous best result coming at Vancouver 2010 where he won bronze.

Zenhaeusern, meanwhile, also registered his best professional result on Thursday by taking the silver medal, the first Olympic podium of his career.
 

