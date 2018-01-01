

Wise Defends Freestyle Skiing Halfpipe Title at PyeongChang



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – The United States scored a 1-2 in the men’s halfpipe freestyle skiing event on Thursday as reigning Olympic champion David Wise and Alex Ferreira took the gold and silver medals, respectively, at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.



Wise pulled off a stellar final run in which he scored a near perfect 97.20 after failing to complete his first two runs.



His compatriot Ferreira was far more consistent during his three outings, topping the 90-point mark each time, with a high of 96.40, just shy of Wise’s winning final run.



New Zealand’s Nico Porteous took the bronze medal to complete the podium places, his second run scoring him 94.80.



