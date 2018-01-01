

Two Killed, 15 Injured in Explosion at Myanmar Bank



BANGKOK – At least two people were killed and 15 were injured by a bomb blast at a bank in the city of Lashio in northeastern Myanmar, official media reported on Thursday.



The explosion took place on Wednesday evening, at a branch of the Yoma bank in Lashio – situated in restive Shan state –, causing significant damage to the building and nearby structures.



The injured, including 11 women and four men, were admitted to the Lashio General Hospital, according to official daily the Global New Light of Myanmar.



Authorities were investigating the attack, which had not yet been claimed by any armed groups active in the region.



Lashio – with a population of 131,000 – is the biggest city in the northern parts of the Shan, where many ethnic rebels have been waging an armed conflict against Myanmar’s army, aiming to achieve greater regional autonomy.



