Austria’s Anna Gasser Takes Gold in Inaugural Women’s Snowboard Big Air



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Austria’s Anna Gasser won gold in the first ever women’s snowboard “big air” final on Thursday at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.



The 26-year-old posted a score of 185.00 (calculated from the total of a competitor’s two best runs out of three), 7.75 points better than second placed Jamie Anderson who took silver.



Anderson had been leading the competition until Gasser’s stellar final run in which she scored a 96.00.



New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski Synnot completed the podium places in third after earning 157.50 from the judges.



