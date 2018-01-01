 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Shakhtar Comes from Behind to Beat Roma 2-1 in Champions League

KHARKIV, Ukraine – Shakhtar Donetsk recovered from a deficit on Wednesday to defeat AS Roma 2-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie.

Toward the end of an action-packed first half, Roma poured on the pressure and it paid off with a goal in the 41st minute by Cengiz Ünder, with a key assist from Edin Dzeko.

The Shakhtar comeback began eight minutes into the second half, when Facundo Ferreyra equalized from close range.

Roma goalkeeper Alisson went on to make several great stops before finally conceding to Fred, who scored on a magnificent direct free kick in the 71st minute to put the Ukrainian side up 2-1.

Shakhtar nearly boosted the margin to 3-1 in the final play of the match, but Roma defender Bruno Peres was on the goal line to sweep the ball away.
 

