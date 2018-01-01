 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 22,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

De Gea, the Key for Man United in Goalless Draw with Sevilla

SEVILLE, Spain – Sevilla and Manchester United played to a 0-0 draw on Wednesday in the first leg of a Champions League round of 16 tie that witnessed a display of virtuosity by visiting goalkeeper David de Gea.

The Red Devils’ player of the year for three consecutive seasons made a total of eight saves, several of them worthy of anybody’s highlight reel.

Clearly not intimidated by United’s superiority on paper, the hosts emphasized offense in the face of visiting coach Jose Mourinho’s defensive approach.

While United threatened the Sevilla goal only twice in the first half, De Gea was called upon five times and made a pair of spectacular stops right before the break, thwarting Steven Nzonzi and Luis Muriel.

The same tone carried into the second half, though United grew more positive as the minutes passed.

The ball found the back of the Sevilla net in the 83rd minute courtesy of Romelu Lukaku, but the goal was disallowed for a United handball.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved