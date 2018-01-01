

De Gea, the Key for Man United in Goalless Draw with Sevilla



SEVILLE, Spain – Sevilla and Manchester United played to a 0-0 draw on Wednesday in the first leg of a Champions League round of 16 tie that witnessed a display of virtuosity by visiting goalkeeper David de Gea.



The Red Devils’ player of the year for three consecutive seasons made a total of eight saves, several of them worthy of anybody’s highlight reel.



Clearly not intimidated by United’s superiority on paper, the hosts emphasized offense in the face of visiting coach Jose Mourinho’s defensive approach.



While United threatened the Sevilla goal only twice in the first half, De Gea was called upon five times and made a pair of spectacular stops right before the break, thwarting Steven Nzonzi and Luis Muriel.



The same tone carried into the second half, though United grew more positive as the minutes passed.



The ball found the back of the Sevilla net in the 83rd minute courtesy of Romelu Lukaku, but the goal was disallowed for a United handball.



