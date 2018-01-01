 
  HOME | Science, Nature & Technology

AI Robot Sophia to Make Latin America Debut in Mexico

MEXICO CITY – Sophia, a robot equipped with artificial intelligence that enables it to respond to questions, will make her Latin American debut in April at Mexico’s main innovation and technology event, organizers said on Wednesday.

The news that Sophia will participate was the highlight of a press conference here to present the 2018 edition of Jalisco Talent Land, set for April 2-6 in Guadalajara, capital of Jalisco state, whose governor, Aristoteles Sandoval was on hand in Mexico City.

Jalisco Talent Land is expected to bring together 365,000 young Mexican talents for workshops, conferences and activities such as drone racing and a hackathon.

Speaking to EFE, the creator of Talent Land, Spaniard Pablo Anton, highlighted the importance of Sophia’s presence in Guadalajara, stating that the robot “by means of artificial intelligence gives her own speeches in which the audience can ask questions and she can respond freely.”

The robot was created in Hong Kong in 2015 and became world famous after Saudi Arabia granted it citizenship on Oct. 25, 2017, making it the first robot with a passport.

Sophia, the product of 30 years’ work by creator David Hanson, speaks, moves, inclines her head if someone gets too near, frowns when she doesn’t understand a question and makes jokes.

Sophia has a Twitter account with 87,000 followers and has posted 270 messages since October 2017.
 

