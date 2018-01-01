 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 22,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Central America

Historic Buildings Destroyed by Fire in Panama

PANAMA CITY – No one was hurt on Wednesday when a fire destroyed three colonial-era homes in Panama City’s historic district, Panamanian authorities said.

The blaze started around midday in an emblematic structure known as the Casa del Barco and spread to two nearby buildings, the Panama City Fire Department said on Twitter.

Fire chief Jaime Villar told reporters that the fire spread “very fast” because the house was made of wood and the pressure of the water running through the firefighters’ hoses “was not very high.”

Authorities said that families whose homes were affected are being relocated.

“Situation under control! We are still extinguishing the cinders,” the fire department said on Twitter about an hour after the flames began.

Panama’s National Institute of Culture said that the cause of the fire remains unknown and identified the other affected buildings as Casa de Francia and Casa Rosada.

Dating from the 17th century, the colonial complex long suffered from neglect until the United Nations declared it a World Heritage Site in 1997.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved