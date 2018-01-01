 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 22,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Venezuela (Click here for more Venezuela news)

Venezuela’s Main Opposition to Boycott Presidential Vote

CARACAS – Venezuela’s main opposition coalition, the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD), said on Wednesday that it will not participate in the April 22 presidential election unless the government makes substantial changes to the process.

“Do not count on Democratic Unity or the people to endorse what is so far just a fraudulent and illegitimate simulation of a presidential election,” MUD political coordinator Angel Oropeza told a press conference.

Reading from an eight-point statement, Oropeza challenged incumbent President Nicolas Maduro, who is seeking another term, to “test himself against the people in genuine elections.”

He said that MUD would be ready to participate in the ballot under the conditions opposition representatives set forth last December during talks with the Maduro administration in the Dominican Republic.

Those conditions include “the carrying out of an election during the second half of 2018, the creation of a balanced National Electoral Council ... and the reversal of exclusions of parties and leaders,” Oropeza said.

The latest round of negotiations in Santo Domingo ended without agreement after MUD refused to sign a draft accord accepted by the leftist government.

Oropeza urged “all social sectors in the country to constitute a great Broad National Front” to serve as an “effective mechanism for organizing and articulating social and political forces.”

He said that the organization would revolve around the idea of securing “clean and competitive elections this year” and formulating the “basic proposals of the program of a government of unity and national reconstruction.”
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved