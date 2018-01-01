HOME | Brazil (Click here for more)

Troops Enter Brazilian Prison Days after Riot



RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazilian troops entered on Wednesday a prison in Rio de Janeiro state that was the scene last weekend of a riot, authorities said.



Roughly 250 troops participated in the joint operation with prison service officers at Milton Dias Moreira prison, located north of Rio de Janeiro city in one of the state’s most violent areas.



The inspection was carried out after the federal Senate ratified President Michel Temer’s executive order last week giving the military responsibility for law enforcement and public safety in crime-wracked Rio state.



State prison administrators said that the soldiers were at Moreira to provide logistical support in the form of drug-sniffing dogs and metal detection specialists.



Troops will not come into contact with inmates, as prison officers will evacuate cellblocks and conduct body searches prior to the arrival of the soldiers.



Last Sunday, a foiled escape attempt at the prison led to a riot that involved hostage-taking.



Three people were wounded in the disturbances, which ended with the release of the hostages – eight guards and 10 inmates – and the confiscation of three guns and a dummy hand grenade.



