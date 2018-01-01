 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Svitolina, Kerber Through to Dubai Quarterfinals

DUBAI – Top-seeded Ukrainian Elina Svitolina defeated Chinese lucky loser Wang Qiang 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, a hard-court WTA event in the United Arab Emirates.

The defending champion needed two hours and 10 minutes to beat her Chinese rival, who struggled against Svitolina’s strong returning and baseline play and ended up winning fewer than half of her overall service points.

“I didn’t expect (to play three sets), but I always try to expect unexpected,” Svitolina was quoted as saying by the WTA Tour’s Web site after her opening-match victory. “I was little bit angry at myself that I didn’t bring my best game in the end of the second set. I had to accept and bounce back.”

“I was very happy with the way I was playing. In the end, the win is the win,” the world No. 4 added.

Next up for Svitolina in Thursday’s quarterfinals of this WTA Premier event will be Japan’s Naomi Osaka, who defeated Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 7-6 (5).

In other action Wednesday, sixth-seeded German Angelique Kerber advanced to the tournament’s final eight with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Italy’s Sara Errani in just one hour and four minutes.

Kerber, the world No. 9, will next take on third-seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova, who edged Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.
 

