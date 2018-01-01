

Athletic Keeper Says His Side Taking Nothing for Granted against Spartak



BISCAY, Spain – Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Iago Herrerin said on Wednesday that the team needs to get off to a good start against Spartak in the second leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie.



The Spanish team will host the Russian side in Bilbao on Thursday after winning the first leg 3-1 in Moscow.



Despite their advantage, Athletic cannot be complacent against a combative Spartak squad with nothing to lose, Herrerin said.



He also noted that Athletic will have little time to catch their breath after the Spartak match before facing Malaga on Feb. 25 and Valencia on Feb. 28 in La Liga.



