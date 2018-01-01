HOME | Argentina

Argentina’s Macri Urges Transition to Renewables at G20 Forum



BUENOS AIRES – The world needs to embrace the challenge of making the transition to renewable sources of energy, Argentine President Mauricio Macri said on Wednesday at the first G20 Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy High-Level Forum.



“Sustainable development is a priority of the G20 agenda,” he said during the opening ceremony of the event at the Kirchner Cultural Center in Buenos Aires.



“We know that energy is key because it is the fundamental condition for a country’s development,” Macri said.



The energy forum is one of the preparatory meetings leading up to November’s G20 Leaders Summit in the Argentine capital.



“We have the blessing to live in a place where the sun shines in the north like in few places in the world and the winds of Patagonia are incredible and we have rivers to generate hydro power and agricultural activities that are sources of biogas and biomass,” Macri said.



Macri pointed out that his government has allocated $5.5 billion to renewable energy projects over the past two years.



He defined 2017 as the “year of renewable energy” in Argentina, with the awarding of contracts for 147 projects, including “the largest solar park in Latin America,” now under construction in the northern province of Jujuy.



While Argentina generated just 2 percent of its electricity from renewables in 2015, the proportion is expected to grow to 8 percent next year, the president said.



Argentina is the first South American country to occupy the rotating presidency of the G20.



BUENOS AIRES – The world needs to embrace the challenge of making the transition to renewable sources of energy, Argentine President Mauricio Macri said on Wednesday at the first G20 Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy High-Level Forum.“Sustainable development is a priority of the G20 agenda,” he said during the opening ceremony of the event at the Kirchner Cultural Center in Buenos Aires.“We know that energy is key because it is the fundamental condition for a country’s development,” Macri said.The energy forum is one of the preparatory meetings leading up to November’s G20 Leaders Summit in the Argentine capital.“We have the blessing to live in a place where the sun shines in the north like in few places in the world and the winds of Patagonia are incredible and we have rivers to generate hydro power and agricultural activities that are sources of biogas and biomass,” Macri said.Macri pointed out that his government has allocated $5.5 billion to renewable energy projects over the past two years.He defined 2017 as the “year of renewable energy” in Argentina, with the awarding of contracts for 147 projects, including “the largest solar park in Latin America,” now under construction in the northern province of Jujuy.While Argentina generated just 2 percent of its electricity from renewables in 2015, the proportion is expected to grow to 8 percent next year, the president said.Argentina is the first South American country to occupy the rotating presidency of the G20. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

