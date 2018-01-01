

Atletico Madrid Coach Says His Team Will Work Hard against Copenhagen



MADRID – Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone said on Wednesday that his team would have to do its best in the second leg of the Europa League round of 32 match against Copenhagen.



Atletico will host Copenhagen at the Wanda Metropolitano on Thursday.



“We have to compete like we did in Copenhagen and advance (to the next round),” Simeone said, according to Atletico’s official website.



He said the team should not depend on the result of the first leg when the Spanish club defeated Copenhagen 4-1.



Simeone stressed that he would count on players that could help win the game, but did not rule out giving rest to some on the team ahead of the La Liga match against Sevilla on Feb. 25.



