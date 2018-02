Germany and Canada Semifinalists in Olympic Ice Hockey



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea Germany qualified on Wednesday for the semifinals of the Olympic ice hockey tournament of the PyeongChang Winter Games, defeating Sweden 4-3 in the quarterfinal match.



Germany, who went ahead 2-0 in the first period, conceded three goals in the third period from Sweden before scoring another goal, leveling the game at 3 goals apiece.



In the overtime, Germany scored a fourth goal which sent them into the Olympic semifinal.



Meanwhile, Canada, reigning Olympic champion, secured a place in the semifinals after defeating Finland 1-0.



A late goal from Maxim Noreau in the third period allowed the Canadians to push through with the win, where they would face Canada on Friday.