PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Germany qualified on Wednesday for the semifinals of the Olympic ice hockey tournament of the PyeongChang Winter Games, defeating Sweden 4-3 in the quarterfinal match.
Germany, who went ahead 2-0 in the first period, conceded three goals in the third period from Sweden before scoring another goal, leveling the game at 3 goals apiece.
In the overtime, Germany scored a fourth goal which sent them into the Olympic semifinal.
Meanwhile, Canada, reigning Olympic champion, secured a place in the semifinals after defeating Finland 1-0.
A late goal from Maxim Noreau in the third period allowed the Canadians to push through with the win, where they would face Canada on Friday.