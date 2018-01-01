 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Germany and Canada Semifinalists in Olympic Ice Hockey

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Germany qualified on Wednesday for the semifinals of the Olympic ice hockey tournament of the PyeongChang Winter Games, defeating Sweden 4-3 in the quarterfinal match.

Germany, who went ahead 2-0 in the first period, conceded three goals in the third period from Sweden before scoring another goal, leveling the game at 3 goals apiece.

In the overtime, Germany scored a fourth goal which sent them into the Olympic semifinal.

Meanwhile, Canada, reigning Olympic champion, secured a place in the semifinals after defeating Finland 1-0.

A late goal from Maxim Noreau in the third period allowed the Canadians to push through with the win, where they would face Canada on Friday.
 

