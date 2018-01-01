HOME | Arts & Entertainment

“A Fantastic Woman,” “Zama” Shine in Shorter Platino Longlist



MEXICO CITY – Chilean director Sebastian Lelio’s “Una mujer fantastica” (A Fantastic Woman) and Argentine filmmaker Lucrecia Martel’s “Zama” were the standouts in the penultimate nomination cut ahead of the fifth edition of the Platino Prizes for Ibero-American Cinema awards ceremony, which will take place on April 29 in Mexico’s Riviera Maya.



Both films picked up nine nods each, followed by Cuban director Fernando Perez’s “Ultimos dias en La Habana” (Last Days in Havana) with seven; and Spanish filmmaker Isabel Coixet’s “The Bookshop” and Mexican director Humberto Hinojosa’s “Camino a Marte” (Road to Mars), each with six.



In a ceremony here Tuesday hosted by Mexican actors Eugenio Derbez (who also will host the awards gala), Adriana Barraza and Monica Huarte, the Platino Prizes’ previous longlist was shortened to 20 films per category.



All of the aforementioned five pictures made the shorter longlist for the top prize – Best Ibero-American Film; among the 15 other films joining them are the Mexican-Spanish production “El autor” (The Motive), “Las hijas de Abril” (April’s Daughter) (Mexico), “A fabrica de nada” (The Nothing Factory) (Portugal), “La cordillera” (The Summit) (Argentina/Spain/France) and “La mujer del animal” (The Animal’s Wife) (Colombia).



In the Best Director category, Spain’s Alex de la Iglesia made it to the next step in the nomination process for his film “Perfectos desconocidos” (Perfect Strangers), as did Mexico’s Michel Franco for “Las hijas de Abril,” Lelio for “Una mujer fantastica,” Mexico’s Issa Lopez for “Vuelven” (Tigers Are Not Afraid) and Peru’s Jonatan Relayze for “Rosa Chumbe.”



Among the actors making the 20-man nomination cut were Cuba’s Jorge Martinez (Ultimos dias en La Habana), Spaniards Antonio de la Torre (Abracadabra) and Javier Bardem (Loving Pablo) and Brazil’s Matheus Nachtergaele (Zama).



In the Best Actress category, Spain’s Penelope Cruz (Loving Pablo), Mexico’s Ana Valeria Becerril (Las hijas de Abril), Colombia’s Natalia Polo (La mujer del animal) and Chile’s Paulina Garcia (La novia del desierto) (The Desert Bride) were among those moving on to the next round of the nomination process.



The final list of nominees will be unveiled on March 14, six weeks prior to the awards ceremony at the Gran Tlachco Theater in Xcaret Park, an ecotourism development in the Mexican Caribbean’s Riviera Maya resort district.



The Platino Prizes for Ibero-American Cinema are organized annually by the Spain-based Audiovisual Producers’ Rights Management Association (EGEDA) and the Ibero-American Federation of Film and Audiovisual Producers (FIPCA).



