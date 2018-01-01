

Pliskova Beats Suarez Navarro in Dubai Championship Round of 16



DUBAI – Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic beat Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships round of 16.



World No. 27 Suarez won the first set, forcing world No. 5 Pliskova to fight back for nearly two hours, eventually pulling off her fourth win against Suarez in seven encounters.



Pliskova is participating in the Dubai Championship for the sixth time, and continues her journey to reach the finals here for the first time since 2015, when she lost to Simona Halep.



Later Wednesday, world No. 3 Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain is to take on World No. 41 Catherine Bellis of the United States.



