 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 22,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Pliskova Beats Suarez Navarro in Dubai Championship Round of 16

DUBAI – Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic beat Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships round of 16.

World No. 27 Suarez won the first set, forcing world No. 5 Pliskova to fight back for nearly two hours, eventually pulling off her fourth win against Suarez in seven encounters.

Pliskova is participating in the Dubai Championship for the sixth time, and continues her journey to reach the finals here for the first time since 2015, when she lost to Simona Halep.

Later Wednesday, world No. 3 Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain is to take on World No. 41 Catherine Bellis of the United States.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved