Latin American Herald Tribune
  Sports

Norway Tops Standings after Gold Win in Men’s Pursuit Speed Skiing

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Norway was on Wednesday at the top of the medal standings at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics after its men’s pursuit speed skating team won the gold.

Havard Bokko, Simen Spieler Nilsen and Sverre Lunde Pedersen secured the Nordic nation’s 13th gold of the games with a time of 3:37.32.

The South Korean team, made up of Lee Seung-Hoon, Chung Jaewon and Kim Min Seok, took the silver, finishing over a second behind Norway.

The Netherlands took the bronze, having beaten New Zealand in the Final B event.

Norway was leading the overall standings with 33 medals, including 13 golds, 11 silvers and 9 bronzes.

Germany was in second place, with 12 golds, followed by Canada with nine.
 

