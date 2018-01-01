

EC, UEFA to Promote Shared Values for Euro 2020



BRUSSELS – The European Commission and the UEFA signed on Wednesday a new cooperation agreement ahead of the 2020 European Championship to promote values such as the integrity of sport, good governance, respect for human rights and gender equality.



The joint agreement also focused on key sporting challenges, such as violence, match-fixing, fair taxation, doping and racism.



The EC statement highlighted the importance of cooperation on Euro 2020, with the tournament presenting “an opportunity to portray a positive image of Europe and its common values, whilst at the same time celebrating its cultural diversity.”



EC Vice President Frans Timmermans also touted the value of advancing those principles shared by the EC and UEFA.



“Football players, men and women, are role models for children and adults across Europe. This great power can be an important ally in the fight against racism and discrimination, and for the promotion of solidarity, sustainability and equality on the pitch and in our daily lives,” Timmermans said.



“Football is also a cross-border business, with cross-border threats to its security and integrity which can be tackled in partnership with the European Commission,” he added.



Euro 2020 will be held in 12 countries with 24 national teams to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the tournament.



