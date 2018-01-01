 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 22,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Spanish Judge Orders Arrest of Catalan Politician Who Fled to Switzerland

MADRID – A judge from Spain’s Supreme Court issued on Wednesday a national arrest warrant for a politician from Catalonia who had been due to testify on the region’s recent declaration of independence but recently fled to Switzerland.

Anna Gabriel, the former regional parliamentary spokesperson for the left-wing pro-independence Popular Unity Candidacy (CUP), was due to face charges of rebellion for her involvement in Catalonia’s failed bid for independence last year, but left for Switzerland days ahead of her arraignment.

The Spanish public prosecutor’s office had earlier on Wednesday requested that an international warrant for her arrest be issued, a petition that was backed by the office of Spain’s official state lawyers.

On Tuesday, she had told a Swiss newspaper that she had left the country because she did not believe she would receive a fair trial there.

Former Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont remained in a similar situation, having traveled to Belgium to avoid facing charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds on Oct. 30.

Several other key figures of the independence bid, including former vice-president Oriol Junqueras, were placed in pre-trial detention on Nov. 2, where they are expected to remain until their trial.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved