

Spanish Judge Orders Arrest of Catalan Politician Who Fled to Switzerland



MADRID – A judge from Spain’s Supreme Court issued on Wednesday a national arrest warrant for a politician from Catalonia who had been due to testify on the region’s recent declaration of independence but recently fled to Switzerland.



Anna Gabriel, the former regional parliamentary spokesperson for the left-wing pro-independence Popular Unity Candidacy (CUP), was due to face charges of rebellion for her involvement in Catalonia’s failed bid for independence last year, but left for Switzerland days ahead of her arraignment.



The Spanish public prosecutor’s office had earlier on Wednesday requested that an international warrant for her arrest be issued, a petition that was backed by the office of Spain’s official state lawyers.



On Tuesday, she had told a Swiss newspaper that she had left the country because she did not believe she would receive a fair trial there.



Former Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont remained in a similar situation, having traveled to Belgium to avoid facing charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds on Oct. 30.



Several other key figures of the independence bid, including former vice-president Oriol Junqueras, were placed in pre-trial detention on Nov. 2, where they are expected to remain until their trial.



