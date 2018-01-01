

Japan Wins Gold in Ladies’ Team Pursuit, Sets New Olympic Record



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Japan’s ladies’ pursuit speed skating team clinched on Wednesday the gold by beating the Netherlands and set a new Olympic record at the Winter games in PyeongChang.



The team, made up of Miho Takagi, Ayano Sato and Nana Takagi completed the event with a time of 2:53.89, beating the 10-year-old Dutch Olympic record of 2:55.61.



Wednesday’s win marked Miho Takagi’s third medal of the games in South Korea; adding to the silver and bronze she claimed in the 1,500-meter and 1,000-m speed skating events, respectively.



The Dutch team, made up of Marrit Leenstra, Ireen Wust and Antoinette De Jong took the silver.



Having beaten Canada in the Final B, the team from the United States, comprising Heather Bergsma, Brittany Bowe and Mia Manganello, claimed the bronze.



