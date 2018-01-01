 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 22,2018
 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Spain Urges Iran to Take Constructive Approach to Regional Stability

TEHRAN – Spain’s minister of foreign affairs on Wednesday urged Iran to adopt a constructive approach to help stabilize the region without resorting to military solutions.

Alfonso Dastis began his official visit to the Islamic Republic by meeting with Ali Akbar Velayati, the top foreign policy adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, the Ayatollah Khamenei.

“Our goal is detente and alleviating conflicts and tensions in the Middle East region,” Dastis said after the meeting, as quoted by Iran’s state-owned IRNA news agency.

During the meeting, Velayati confirmed that Iran is prepared to use political means to resolve regional issues.

“We are ready to exchange views for peaceful settlement of problems within the framework of international law,” Velayati said, according to the Mehr news agency.

Velayati also said that both Spain and Iran view foreign interference in the region as unwelcome.

“The two sides believe that the countries in the region should be run by their peoples, the popular governments should be protected against interventions by outsiders,” Velayati said.

After meeting with Velayati, Dastis held talks with his Iranian counterpart, Mohamed Javad Zarif, and with President Hassan Rouhani.

Dastis said that all of the officials emphasized Iran’s determination not to renegotiate the 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and six world powers.

One of the signatories, the Unites States, is demanding changes to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the pact is officially known.

“We believe it would be difficult to reopen the agreement, we must think of something additional,” Dastis said in Tehran, adding that “there are elements that were not included in the agreement that are a source of concern.”

The JCPOA lifted economic sanctions against Iran and opened the door for wider trade with the Islamic Republic, in exchange for Tehran’s accepting limits and safeguards on it nuclear power program.

IRNA reported that Dastis expressed interest in using the visit to increase bilateral ties, including Spanish companies’ access to the Iranian market.
 

