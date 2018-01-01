 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 22,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Eurogroup’s Centeno Backs ECB Choice of Spain’s De Guindos on Track Record

BRUSSELS – The president of the Eurogroup defended on Wednesday the appointment of Spain’s economy minister as vice president of the European Central Bank based strictly on the Spaniard’s track record.

Speaking at the European Parliament’s Economic Committee, Mario Centeno, who heads a gathering of European Union finance ministers from countries that use the euro known as the Eurogroup, said the choice of Spain’s Luis de Guindos for the ECB was based on the appraisal of his resume.

“I am sure the screening made by the ministers was strictly focused on the resumes of both candidates,” Centeno said replying to a question by Spain’s Partido Democratico de Cataluña (PDeCAT) MEP, Ramon Tremosa.

Tremosa added that last week, the EP’s Economic Committee had considered De Guindos “less convincing” that his rival candidate, Irish Central Bank Governor, Philip Lane, at a meeting with both candidates.

Centeno said both candidates’ resumes were “highly valued” by the Eurozone’s EcoFin ministers (Eurogroup) who, on Monday, appointed De Guindos to occupy the ECB vice-presidency, a voting session which Spain’s economy minister did not attend.

“I think it is more important to keep the procedure open, transparent, accountable and that everyone can judge, in an open way, the merits of each candidate,” replied the former finance minister of Portugal.

On the other hand, in response to EP’s gender equality demands regarding the ECB vice-president’s appointment, Centeno stressed the “importance” of “improving” the current state of affairs but also noted the Eurogroup only had two male candidates to choose from.

“This is something our member states must consider,” he said, adding that Portugal had already implemented legislation conducive to promoting diversity.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved