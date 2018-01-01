

Finland Picks Up Bronze in Women’s Ice Hockey for Third Time



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Finland won the bronze medal at the women’s ice hockey tournament on Wednesday after beating the Olympic Athletes from Russia 3-2 at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.



The bronze is Finland’s third in women’s Olympic ice hockey, having also taken bronze in Nagano in 1998, when the sport made its official Olympic debut, and in Vancouver in 2010.



The Russians squandered a penalty in the first period and the Finns went ahead after Petra Nieminen’s goal.



Susanna Tapani extended their lead just 10 seconds into the second period, setting a new Olympic record for the fastest goal from the start of a period.



Just 30 seconds later, Olga Sosina reduced the deficit for the OAR.



Linda Valimaki closed the second period by giving Finland a 3-1 lead, while Lyudmila Belyakova gave the OAR hope with its second goal in the third, but they were unable to score an equalizing goal to take the game into overtime.



The 44-year-old Riikka Valila, who was top scorer at the 1998 Games in Nagano, came out to play at 25:23.



The United States and Canada will play for gold on Thursday. The US won in 1998, while the Canadians have consistently beaten the US since then except for in 2006, when Sweden won the silver.



