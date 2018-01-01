

Norway Takes Gold Medal in Men’s Cross-Country Team Sprint



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Norway won the gold medal in the Men’s Team Sprint cross-country skiing final on Wednesday at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.



Veteran Martin Johnsrud Sundby and 21-year-old Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, as expected, dominated the sprint to power away from the rest of the field.



The Norwegians finished in 15:56.26, over 1.7 seconds ahead of the Olympic Athletes of Russia’s Denis Spitsov and Alexander Bolshunov in second.



France’s Maurice Manificat and Richard Jouve followed in third place, posting a time of 15:58.28.



The gold medal is Klaebo’s third win at PyeongChang, his first ever Olympic Games, further cementing his status as a new giant of the sport.



Norway have now won 32 medals at PyeongChang, including 12 golds and 11 silvers, nine podium finishes ahead of the next best nation, Germany, who are on 23.



