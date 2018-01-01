 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 22,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Norway Takes Gold Medal in Men’s Cross-Country Team Sprint

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Norway won the gold medal in the Men’s Team Sprint cross-country skiing final on Wednesday at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Veteran Martin Johnsrud Sundby and 21-year-old Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, as expected, dominated the sprint to power away from the rest of the field.

The Norwegians finished in 15:56.26, over 1.7 seconds ahead of the Olympic Athletes of Russia’s Denis Spitsov and Alexander Bolshunov in second.

France’s Maurice Manificat and Richard Jouve followed in third place, posting a time of 15:58.28.

The gold medal is Klaebo’s third win at PyeongChang, his first ever Olympic Games, further cementing his status as a new giant of the sport.

Norway have now won 32 medals at PyeongChang, including 12 golds and 11 silvers, nine podium finishes ahead of the next best nation, Germany, who are on 23.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved