 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 22,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

USA Stuns Scandinavians to Take Women’s Cross-Country Team Sprint

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – The USA stunned the cross-country skiing world by taking the gold medal in the Women’s Team Sprint Free Final on Wednesday ahead of Norway and Sweden, the sport’s traditional heavyweights.

Jessica Diggins and Kikkan Randall won with a time of 15:56.47, just ahead of Sweden’s Charlotte Kalla and Stina Nilsson, who finished in 15:56.66.

Norway’s Marit Bjoergen and Maiken Caspersen Falla followed almost three seconds later with a time of 15:59.44.

The gold was the USA’s first ever medal in the discipline, which has long been dominated by athletes from Sweden and, in particular, Norway.

Swedes and Norwegians have won 17 medals in cross-country skiing events at the PyeongChang Olympics.

Norway’s third place finish saw Marit Bjoergen become the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time, bringing her medals total for her career to 14, including four at PyeongChang.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved