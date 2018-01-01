

USA Stuns Scandinavians to Take Women’s Cross-Country Team Sprint



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – The USA stunned the cross-country skiing world by taking the gold medal in the Women’s Team Sprint Free Final on Wednesday ahead of Norway and Sweden, the sport’s traditional heavyweights.



Jessica Diggins and Kikkan Randall won with a time of 15:56.47, just ahead of Sweden’s Charlotte Kalla and Stina Nilsson, who finished in 15:56.66.



Norway’s Marit Bjoergen and Maiken Caspersen Falla followed almost three seconds later with a time of 15:59.44.



The gold was the USA’s first ever medal in the discipline, which has long been dominated by athletes from Sweden and, in particular, Norway.



Swedes and Norwegians have won 17 medals in cross-country skiing events at the PyeongChang Olympics.



Norway’s third place finish saw Marit Bjoergen become the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time, bringing her medals total for her career to 14, including four at PyeongChang.



