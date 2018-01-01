

OAR Qualify for Semifinals in Men’s Ice Hockey, Will Face Czechs



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – The Olympic Athletes of Russia defeated Norway 6-1 on Wednesday in the men’s ice hockey quarterfinals at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.



The heavily favored Russian team raced out into a three-goal lead in the first period, and never looked like relinquishing their grip on the match, adding two more goals in the second.



While Norway did manage to get on the score sheet, the result was never in doubt, and OAR added a sixth goal in the third and final period to emphasize their superiority over the Scandinavians.



OAR move on to the semifinal of the tournament, where they will face the Czech Republic after they defeated the United States earlier on Wednesday.



